Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Grows Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 393.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.58. 714,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.19. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $75.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

