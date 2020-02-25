Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 100.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,324 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,265 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,765 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $648,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,033 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $82,616,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,201 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

COP traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335,710. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $70.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average is $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

