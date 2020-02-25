Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 107.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $79,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after purchasing an additional 888,787 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 111.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy by 36.0% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.31.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $101.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,819. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.04.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

