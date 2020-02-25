Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 113.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.77.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,415. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.93. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $199.59 and a 52 week high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.