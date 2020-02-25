Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 205,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 474.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 63,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 37,895 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.07.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,905. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $117.26 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

