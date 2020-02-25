Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $3.61 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.08.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.34. The stock had a trading volume of 171,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,082. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The company has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

