Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 19,131 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 50.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,025,172. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $175.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.42.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.