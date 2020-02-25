Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $8.67 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,197 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,897 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.1% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after buying an additional 2,664,871 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 247.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $201,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $914,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,043,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,793,691. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $240.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

