Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Increases Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 106.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,989 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in BP were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,066,696,000 after acquiring an additional 409,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,227,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $509,903,000 after acquiring an additional 86,190 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $344,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,781 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,708,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after acquiring an additional 612,356 shares in the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,123,269. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. BP plc has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BP. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

