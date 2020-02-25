Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Increases Stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CONE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 4,750.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 477.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 14,061.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,195. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CONE traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $66.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

