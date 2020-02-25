Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Invests $1.39 Million in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NI. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Shares of NI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.13. 119,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

