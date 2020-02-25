Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.17. The company had a trading volume of 555,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,671. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.16. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $79.91 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.21.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

