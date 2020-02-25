Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases New Shares in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRC. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,631 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2,245.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 427,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 408,968 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 20.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,194,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,031,000 after purchasing an additional 373,505 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 349.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 386,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 300,323 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

SRC stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,414. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

