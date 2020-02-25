Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 10,581 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,677 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,581 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $941,563,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after buying an additional 847,313 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,739,851 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $350,475,000 after buying an additional 484,472 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,575,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,414,000 after buying an additional 55,223 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.55. 1,164,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.65. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.