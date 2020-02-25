Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 14,043 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,588 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 14,043 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,537,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,062 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,960,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 983,771 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Exelon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,178,038 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $491,701,000 after purchasing an additional 233,034 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Exelon by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,326,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $353,937,000 after purchasing an additional 471,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Exelon by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,296,745 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $332,658,000 after buying an additional 291,526 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.54. 190,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,636,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

