Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 14,102 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,776 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 14,102 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after buying an additional 1,201,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,201,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,362,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,043,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $840,942,000 after acquiring an additional 118,842 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.3% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $319,980,000 after purchasing an additional 815,455 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,726,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $228,379,000 after purchasing an additional 446,379 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.35. 643,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,888. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.