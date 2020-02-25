Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 1,798 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 1.04% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

DHIL stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.84. 137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,172. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $124.57 and a one year high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.75.

In related news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,746. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.