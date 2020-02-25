Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 1,941 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,762. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $114.62 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.12.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

