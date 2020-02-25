Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 2,644 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 41.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.08.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.94. The stock had a trading volume of 643,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day moving average is $105.15. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

