Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 291,145 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,145 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGY. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

NYSE:MGY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,432. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $229.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 49,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $538,146.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,594.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $1,726,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,771.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,000 shares of company stock worth $5,211,199 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

