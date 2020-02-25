Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 3,412 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 377.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.05.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $83.28. 289,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,539. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

