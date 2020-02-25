Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 3,644 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in Amgen by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

AMGN stock traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.74. 616,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.90 and its 200 day moving average is $217.90. The company has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

