Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 5,124 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,629 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after buying an additional 1,433,849 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $415,652,000 after purchasing an additional 113,056 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,062,000 after purchasing an additional 45,360 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,899,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $255,839,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,807,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,735,000 after acquiring an additional 50,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.06. 2,798,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,907,589. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.27 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

