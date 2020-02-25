Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 5,447 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,447 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up 0.7% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after buying an additional 887,296 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,749,000 after purchasing an additional 594,038 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,426,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,675,000 after purchasing an additional 109,909 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,796,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,160,000 after purchasing an additional 202,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,958,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,810,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.71. 36,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,076. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.41. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $69.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

