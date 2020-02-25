Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 56,151 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,151 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.0% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 307.1% during the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 13.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 6.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,992,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,052,234. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $274.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.