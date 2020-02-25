Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 7,002 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2,363.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 195.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.51. 10,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,286. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.25. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,805 shares of company stock valued at $11,067,529 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.16.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

