Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 9,322 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,322 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 79,908 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PKG traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $97.24. The company had a trading volume of 106,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.72. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $87.85 and a 12-month high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.