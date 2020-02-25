Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,204,659,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $341,784,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $320,756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $316,567,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $227,489,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 80,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,942. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

