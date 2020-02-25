Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,884,398 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

MMM traded down $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $149.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

