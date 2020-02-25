Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,859 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.35. 8,847,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,397,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

