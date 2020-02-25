Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $143.71. 1,020,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,784. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $202.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

