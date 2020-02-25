Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VLO stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.79. The company had a trading volume of 720,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,010. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

