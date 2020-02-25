Amica Retiree Medical Trust Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.1% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $444,882,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $185,636,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,583,848. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $42.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,551,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,557,712. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

