Amino Network (AMIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $564,478.00

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, Amino Network has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Amino Network has a market capitalization of $564,478.00 and $47,529.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amino Network token can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and MXC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00482406 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.71 or 0.06317569 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00059338 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025684 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010753 BTC.

About Amino Network

Amino Network (AMIO) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,652,119 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world.

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

