AMO Coin (AMO) Hits Market Cap of $3.52 Million

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last week, AMO Coin has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $581,198.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMO Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.26 or 0.02570606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00213889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00037584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00129830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin launched on April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,832,357,073 tokens. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation.

AMO Coin Token Trading

AMO Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.