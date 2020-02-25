Amon (AMN) Market Cap Tops $608,389.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Amon token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network. Amon has a market cap of $608,389.00 and $1,386.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Amon has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.32 or 0.02760430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00219655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00038441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00133992 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,032,044 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.