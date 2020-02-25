Analysts Anticipate Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) to Announce ($0.14) EPS

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $5.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.14) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Citius Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTXR. ValuEngine downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 308.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.05% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. 329,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,561. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

