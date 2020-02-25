Analysts Anticipate Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.04. Coupa Software also posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.08.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total value of $366,006.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,881,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $39,408.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,152 shares of company stock valued at $32,789,909. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,580,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,117 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $160.29 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.