Analysts Anticipate Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.32). Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $302.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1,609.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 536.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

