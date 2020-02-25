Analysts Anticipate Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.93. Fabrinet reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FN. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 9,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $599,571.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,600.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,810,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,984.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,719 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,407. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FN traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.30. The stock had a trading volume of 272,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

