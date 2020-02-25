Analysts Anticipate Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. Flowers Foods reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,306. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.