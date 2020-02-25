Analysts Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. Lattice Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 21.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $1,876,941.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at $340,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,030 shares of company stock worth $2,111,914. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,866,000 after purchasing an additional 39,635 shares in the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,249,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,892,000 after buying an additional 574,684 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,366,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 61,272 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 35,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

