Analysts Anticipate Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) will report ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Retrophin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Retrophin posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($3.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Retrophin.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of RTRX opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.00. Retrophin has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $24.69.

In other Retrophin news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 248,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $52,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $644,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $215,418. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Retrophin by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,252,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,385,000 after buying an additional 264,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Retrophin by 33.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,152,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after buying an additional 535,168 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Retrophin by 73.4% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after buying an additional 736,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Retrophin by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,263,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,942,000 after buying an additional 107,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Retrophin by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after buying an additional 135,902 shares during the last quarter.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

