Analysts Expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,332.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

