Analysts Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.18. Lexington Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 85.87% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of LXP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. 2,715,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,259,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,202,000 after purchasing an additional 510,235 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,367,000 after purchasing an additional 155,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,958,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,419,000 after purchasing an additional 104,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,646,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 153,946 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.