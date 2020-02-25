Analysts Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Post $0.19 EPS

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.18. Lexington Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 85.87% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of LXP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. 2,715,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,259,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,202,000 after purchasing an additional 510,235 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,367,000 after purchasing an additional 155,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,958,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,419,000 after purchasing an additional 104,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,646,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 153,946 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply