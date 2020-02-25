Analysts Expect NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) will report sales of $97.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.00 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $91.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $350.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.50 million to $351.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $375.33 million, with estimates ranging from $355.90 million to $401.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on NeoPhotonics to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price objective on NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.66.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.72. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $181,044.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $333,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 980,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,628,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 740,146 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,300,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 512,908 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 500,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1,005.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 387,710 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.