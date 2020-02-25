Analysts Expect NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NetGear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. NetGear reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetGear will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NetGear.

Get NetGear alerts:

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $252.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

NTGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BWS Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of NetGear in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetGear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of NetGear stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $20.73. 2,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. NetGear has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $66,660.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NetGear by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in NetGear by 588.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 89,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 76,627 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in NetGear by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetGear (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.