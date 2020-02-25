Analysts Expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 149.80% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on QUIK. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of QuickLogic to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $8.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QuickLogic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 385,317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.59% of QuickLogic worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

QUIK stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 24,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

