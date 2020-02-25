Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heico Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Heico in a research note issued on Sunday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Heico’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Heico’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

HEI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Heico in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heico presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

HEI opened at $119.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.55. Heico has a fifty-two week low of $89.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, CFO Carlos L. Macau purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,049.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heico by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heico by 27.6% in the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

