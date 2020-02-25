Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) recently:

2/11/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $62.00 to $75.00. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

2/9/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/7/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

2/7/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

1/3/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

ALNY traded down $3.00 on Tuesday, hitting $119.29. 547,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,923. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $774,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $4,830,054.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,989 shares of company stock worth $19,091,758. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

